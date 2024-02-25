TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives $46.67 Average PT from Brokerages

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Hunter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $167,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,877,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after purchasing an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 521,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 701.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 571,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 500,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

