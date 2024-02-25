Tricon Residential (TCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TCN stock opened at C$15.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.60. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$9.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.40.

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.15 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded Tricon Residential from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$15.17 in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Activity at Tricon Residential

In other news, Director Gary Berman purchased 42,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.89 per share, with a total value of C$509,058.46. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

