Tricon Residential (TCN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCNGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

TCN stock opened at C$15.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.60. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$9.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.40.

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$15.15 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded Tricon Residential from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$15.17 in a report on Monday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TCN

Insider Activity at Tricon Residential

In other news, Director Gary Berman purchased 42,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.89 per share, with a total value of C$509,058.46. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

See Also

Earnings History for Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.