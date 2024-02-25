Tricon Residential (TCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 0.1 %

Tricon Residential stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TCN. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC downgraded Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.25 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

