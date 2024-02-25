Tricon Residential (TCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.
Tricon Residential stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.
