Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TCOM opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,395,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,047,000 after acquiring an additional 330,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

