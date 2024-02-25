Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TCOM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
