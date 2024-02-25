Truist Financial Cuts Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $16.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.25.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after buying an additional 934,841 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,364,000 after purchasing an additional 834,941 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 889.1% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 494,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after purchasing an additional 444,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,130.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 417,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

