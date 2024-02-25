Truist Financial Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $85.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.88.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $129.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

