Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives $28.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $30.53.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 33.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Trustmark by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trustmark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

