UDR (NYSE:UDR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.94.

UDR Price Performance

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,605,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in UDR by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in UDR by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in UDR by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 427,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

