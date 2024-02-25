UDR (NYSE:UDR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2024

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDRFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDR

UDR Price Performance

UDR opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.81. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.31.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UDR

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,605,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in UDR by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in UDR by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in UDR by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 427,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.