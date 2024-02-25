United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Receives $31.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCBI opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.96. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $33.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. United Community Banks’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.36%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

