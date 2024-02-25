United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare United Parks & Resorts to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 14.07% -63.89% 9.96% United Parks & Resorts Competitors -122.52% -53.60% -23.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A United Parks & Resorts Competitors 205 920 2077 60 2.61

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for United Parks & Resorts and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 25.77%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Parks & Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion $291.19 million 12.47 United Parks & Resorts Competitors $4.61 billion $117.91 million 20.39

United Parks & Resorts’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than United Parks & Resorts. United Parks & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Parks & Resorts’ peers have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Parks & Resorts peers beat United Parks & Resorts on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, it operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. The company operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

