United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $556.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,473,000. Finally, Markel Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE URI opened at $658.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.54. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $673.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 42.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

