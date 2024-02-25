Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after purchasing an additional 28,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,361,000 after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stock Up 0.2 %

UVV opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10.

Universal Dividend Announcement

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $821.51 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

