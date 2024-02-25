V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 624 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,480,000 after buying an additional 58,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $184.67 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

