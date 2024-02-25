V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 85 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,428,000 after acquiring an additional 86,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,737,000 after acquiring an additional 232,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $188.67 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.24 and a 1-year high of $194.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.