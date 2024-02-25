V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,530 News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of News by 75.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 276,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in News by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in News by 68.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in News by 8.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in News by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

NWSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

