V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $160,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DG opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $222.99. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.32.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

