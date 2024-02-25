V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 1,948 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 227.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of FOX by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $27.68 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

