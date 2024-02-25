V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases New Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in News by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in News by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in News by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in News by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of News stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

News Dividend Announcement

News Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

