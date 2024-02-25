Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Holdings Lowered by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,450,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 911,063 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.93% of Valvoline worth $175,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Valvoline by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Valvoline by 3.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Valvoline by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VVV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

NYSE:VVV opened at $41.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.39. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $41.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $310,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

