Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $48,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $97.95. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

