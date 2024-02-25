Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $28,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $231.69 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $179.27 and a one year high of $232.23. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.40.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.