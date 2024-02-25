Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000.
NASDAQ VTWO opened at $80.77 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
