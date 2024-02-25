Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 in the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $221.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $225.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.43.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.41.

Get Our Latest Report on VEEV

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.