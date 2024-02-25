Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) & Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Financial Review

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) and Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vertical Aerospace and Mobilicom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertical Aerospace 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mobilicom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vertical Aerospace currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 120.56%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than Mobilicom.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobilicom has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Mobilicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Mobilicom N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of Mobilicom shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Mobilicom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertical Aerospace and Mobilicom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 835.81 -$116.73 million N/A N/A Mobilicom $1.58 million 4.12 -$230,000.00 N/A N/A

Mobilicom has higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions. Mobilicom Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Shoham, Israel.

