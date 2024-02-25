Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,258 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,046,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 585,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 352.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 566,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 430,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Victory Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

