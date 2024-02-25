Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.73

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.73 and last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 15470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

