Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.11% of Vir Biotechnology worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VIR stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $27.48.

Insider Activity

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 16,872 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $172,431.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,071 shares of company stock worth $317,830. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

