Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.9% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

