Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.90 on May 15th

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.90 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $235.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $248.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.53.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $214.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 26.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

