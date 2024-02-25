Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 40,780 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 34,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $461.24 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on VPG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

