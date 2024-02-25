Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,260 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.4% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. NWI Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 260,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $113,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $823.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $597.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.