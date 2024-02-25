VTEX (VTEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect VTEX to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VTEX Stock Performance

NYSE:VTEX opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 1.44. VTEX has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VTEX by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 173,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

