WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WKME. Barclays lowered shares of WalkMe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get WalkMe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WalkMe

WalkMe Stock Down 4.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

Shares of WKME opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of -0.09. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the first quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the third quarter worth $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in WalkMe during the second quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.