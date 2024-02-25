Walmart Inc. (WMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share by the retailer on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Walmart has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Walmart has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Walmart to earn $7.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Walmart stock opened at $175.56 on Friday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $181.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.19. The stock has a market cap of $472.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Shares of Walmart are set to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 4,895,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.84, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,799,087 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,508,281 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.59.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

