Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $396.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $396.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Watsco Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $69,643,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,202,000 after purchasing an additional 240,122 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 40,702.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,938,000 after purchasing an additional 204,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,338,000 after purchasing an additional 163,915 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WSO opened at $384.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.68 and its 200-day moving average is $382.44. Watsco has a 1-year low of $284.05 and a 1-year high of $433.19.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

