Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $60.00 at Evercore ISI

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on W. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.68.

Wayfair stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,138,753.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,138,753.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,316 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,014,000 after purchasing an additional 273,652 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

