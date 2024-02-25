Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $93.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.43% from the company’s previous close.

W has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.68.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on W

Wayfair Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

NYSE:W opened at $52.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.91. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $90.71.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $434,173.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,073 shares in the company, valued at $13,552,108.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,310 shares of company stock worth $3,852,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $825,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,014,000 after buying an additional 273,652 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.