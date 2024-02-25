Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $73.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.04, but opened at $52.10. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wayfair shares last traded at $54.84, with a volume of 1,120,786 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on W. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wayfair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.68.

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $175,787.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 279,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,472.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,310 shares of company stock worth $3,852,316 in the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.91.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

