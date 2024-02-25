Wedbush Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $340.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.72.

NASDAQ WING opened at $338.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.94. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $343.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.65.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

