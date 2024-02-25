Wedbush Increases Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $10.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COGT

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

Shares of COGT opened at $7.44 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.