Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 137.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

VFS opened at $5.06 on Friday. VinFast Auto has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

