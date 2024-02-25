Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.68.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91. Wayfair has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 982 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $61,738.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $175,787.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,316. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,236.9% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,067,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,583 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after purchasing an additional 962,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $28,044,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $18,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

