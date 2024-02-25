Wells Fargo & Company Increases Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target to $35.00

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $32.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 2,285.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92,698 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 41.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 132.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

