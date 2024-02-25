WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ) & Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Financial Survey

WeWork (NYSE:WEWKQ – Get Free Report) and Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WeWork and Brookfield, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeWork 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield 0 2 7 1 2.90

Brookfield has a consensus target price of $47.45, indicating a potential upside of 15.03%. Given Brookfield’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield is more favorable than WeWork.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeWork $3.25 billion 0.00 -$2.03 billion ($75.60) 0.00 Brookfield $95.92 billion 0.71 $1.13 billion $0.62 66.53

This table compares WeWork and Brookfield’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brookfield has higher revenue and earnings than WeWork. WeWork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WeWork and Brookfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeWork -48.69% N/A -9.59% Brookfield 1.18% 3.22% 1.05%

Risk and Volatility

WeWork has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Brookfield shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of WeWork shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookfield beats WeWork on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc. provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions. It also provides various value-add services; business and technical service solutions, including professional employer organization and payroll services, remote workforce solutions, human resources benefits, dedicated bandwidth, and IT equipment co-location solutions. In addition, the company offers WeWork All Access, a monthly subscription-based model that allows members to book workspaces, conference rooms, and private offices; WeWork On Demand, which enables users with pay-as-you-go access to book individual workspace or conference rooms at nearby WeWork locations; and WeWork Workplace, a turnkey workspace management solution for landlords, operators, and enterprises. WeWork Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On November 6, 2023, WeWork Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It typically makes investments in sizeable, premier assets across geographies and asset classes. It invests both its own capital as well as capital from other investors. Within private equity and venture capital, it focuses on acquisition, early ventures, control buyouts and financially distressed, buyouts and corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies. It invests in both public debt and equity markets. It invests in private equity sectors with focus on Business Services include infrastructure, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, construction and real estate; Industrials include manufacturers of automotive batteries, graphite electrodes, returnable plastic packaging, and sanitation management and development; and Residential/ infrastructure services. It targets companies which likely possess underlying real assets, primarily in sectors such as industrial products, building materials, metals, mining, homebuilding, oil and gas, paper and packaging, manufacturing and forest product sectors. It invests globally with focus on North America including Brazil, the United States, Canada; Europe; and Australia; and Asia-Pacific. The firm considers equity investments in the range of $2 million to $500 million. It has a four-year investment period and a 10-year term with two one-year extensions. The firm prefers to take minority stake and majority stake. Brookfield Corporation was founded in 1997 and based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices across Northern America; South America; Europe; Middle East and Asia.

