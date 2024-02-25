Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6,713.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125,873 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.