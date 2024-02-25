Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,330 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 534,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6,713.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 125,873 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,278 shares of company stock worth $1,355,847. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

