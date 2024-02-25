Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Whole Earth Brands worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 886.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 990.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 363,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ FREE opened at $4.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

