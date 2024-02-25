William Blair Comments on Nevro Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nevro in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($2.58) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nevro’s current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.23.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nevro has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $554.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 46.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,424,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nevro by 19,354.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 898,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nevro by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,450,000 after buying an additional 638,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

