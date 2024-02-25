WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 36.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,498,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,155,000 after acquiring an additional 557,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at about $10,549,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 40.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 784,588 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 33.2 %

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

